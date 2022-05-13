Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 13, 2022 at 5:59am

Yesterday in baseball around the area, U-High shut out Jacksonville 2-0 to take the Central State 8 Conference title, Triopia defeated New Berlin-South County 5-3, Greenfield-Northwestern beat Calhoun 7-2, Pittsfield shut out North Greene 11-0, North Mac slipped by Pleasant Plains 9-5, Rushville-Industry edged Astoria VIT 11-6, and Lincoln won against Auburn 11-4.

In softball, Beardstown beat Routt 9-1, Jersey Community shut down Carrollton 8-3, Pittsfield shut out Liberty 7-0, Havana shut out PORTA A/C 16-0, Athens topped Triopia 8-2, and Auburn beat Lincolnwood on the road 9-3.

North Mac dominated the Class 1A Sectional Girls Track & Field meet yesterday, sending two relays and six athletes to state. Emma Crawford qualified for state in the 100 meter dash and 300 meter hurdles. Crawford will also run as a part of the 4×100 and 4×200 meter relays for the Panthers at state. Olivia Thoroman took first in the 3200 meter run. Rebekah Hannah qualified in the High Jump. Other members of North Mac’s state qualifying relays are Addison Earley, Kaelyn Swift, and Alexis Bowman.

New Berlin’s Caroline Peters goes to state for her performane in the 800 meter and 1600 meter run. She will be joined by Pretzel teammate Kylie Periman. Periman is also a part of the top 4×200 relay team for New Berlin. Joining her in the relay at state is Kaylee Cowhick, Lainey Brewer, and Jadyn Perry.

Carrollton’s Calie Field is headed to state placing second yesterday in the 100 meter dash. Teammate Abby Flowers also qualified, placing second in the shot put.

Auburn’s Aleese Trimingham will also be busy at the state meet. She qualified in the 100m high hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles, as well as the state-bound Auburn 4×400 relay. Joining her on the relay are Jenna Sharp, Marley Smith, and Cambry Hedges. Jenna Sharp also took the top prize in the pole vault.

The Beardstown 1A Girls’ Track Sectional is today for the remaining teams in the area.

In baseball action today, New Berlin-South County heads to Southeastern, Beardstown is at Lewistown, Triopia goes to Pittsfield, West Central welcomes in Camp Point, Brown County visits Rushville-Industry, Gillespie heads to Calhoun, Pleasant Hill visits Mendon-Unity, Pawnee gets a visit from Auburn, and PORTA A/C welcomes in North Greene.

In softball action today, Beardstown welcomes in North Greene, Brown County gets a visit from Macomb, Calhoun is home against Gillespie, Mendon-Unity welcomes in Pleasant Hill, Rushville-Industry goes to Liberty, Pittsfield is home against Barry-Western, Auburn heads to Pawnee, and PORTA is home against Delavan.

In the soccer 1A regional title games today, Quincy Notre Dame takes on Beardstown at home. SHG meets Pleasant Plains-New Berlin at Virden.

Jacksonville’s Boys’ Tennis begins the Central State 8 Tournament today at Washington Park in Springfield.

The Illinois College Track & Field Teams head to Beloit, Wisconsin today for the Midwest Conference Outdoor Championship.

IC Baseball begins the Midwest Tournament this afternoon in Appleton, Wisconsin taking on Lawrence University.

IC Softball begins the NCAA Tournament today in Decatur taking on Alma College in Round 1.