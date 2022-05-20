Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 20, 2022 at 5:02am

Triopia used a large and late rally to beat Camp Point Central to move on to the Regional Finals with a 9-4 win yesterday. Mike Perry has more.

Triopia moves on to face Routt in the Regional Final on Saturday morning.

Elsewhere in boys’ regional play yesterday, Carrollton upset Nokomis in Hardin 11-1, West Central edged Payson 5-4 at Mt. Sterling, Auburn defeated North Mac 5-2, and Lincolnwood shut out North Greene 2-0.

Jacksonville High School’s 4×100 meter relay team of Tyler Wright, Philip Johnson, Ben Range, and Cam Ron Mitchell advanced to state yesterday, placing 3rd at the Sectional meet at Troy-Triad. JHS as a team finished 7th with 28 points.

Illinois College’s Will Ross took home the gold at the Augustana Twilight in the Triple Jump yesterday.

Today, it’s mostly the girls turn in Regional final play. At Lewistown, Illini Bluffs meets Triopia. Brown County meets Barry-Western at home, Quincy-Notre Dame locks up with Pleasant Plains in Petersburg, and they will play the winner next week of Buffalo Tri-City and SHG.

The lone boys’ regional game today is New Berlin-South County meeting Piasa-Southwestern in Gillespie. The winner will play Gillespie for the regional title tomorrow.

The girls’ state track and field meet continues today in Charleston.

Jacksonville Boy’s Tennis goes to Glenwood today to compete at Sectionals. The JHS Bass Fishing Team heads to Carlyle Lake for the State Finals.