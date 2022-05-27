Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 27, 2022 at 8:03am

Jacksonville survived last night against Rochester, scoring early and holding on for the win.

JHS downed Rochester 7-5. Gary Scott has more. JHS plays Glenwood tomorrow at 11 at Chatham for the title. We will carry the game on WLDS, starting with the pregame about 10:50.

Brown County held off Lewistown 5-4 at the Routt sectional yesterday. Brown County meets Triopia tomorrow at 11 for the title at Routt Alumni Field. That game will be carried on WEAI. Pregame begins at 10:45.

Carrollton downed Marissa 7-0 at Greenville. GNW was stopped by Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran in the second game 10-4. Carrollton meets Christ Our Rock Lutheran for the title tomorrow at Greenville at 11 AM.