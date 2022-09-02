Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on September 2, 2022 at 6:41am

Illinois College opened its football season on the road last night and won. The Blueboys dropped Lakeland College in Wisconsin 38-20.

Calhoun edged Mendon Unity 17-16 on a field goal with about 7 minutes left in the game.

In volleyball last night, Routt defeated Auburn 25-20, 25-20, Illini West downed Brown County, Pleasant Hill beat Griggsville Perry, Carrollton tripped Pittsfield, Triopia swept North Greene and South County lost to West Central at Meredosia, Beardstown fell to Mendon Unity, Porta/AC downed North Mac in two, and Greenfield-Northwestern fell to Jersey High in three sets.

The JHS golf team finished first ahead of Routt, Pittsfield and West Central at the Links, and the Crimson soccer team lost to Civic Memorial 4-1. South County won a boys golf quadrangular, while the girls finished second. Beardstown stopped Tri City in soccer 3-1.

Tonight, Jacksonville opens the home football schedule.

JHS welcomes Lanphier. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show at 6:30.

The feature game on WEAI is Greenfield-Northwestern at Triopia. The pregame show starts at 6:40.

In other WIVC action, Brown County goes to North Greene, Pleasant Hill heads for Camp Point, and West Central travels to Beardstown.

In the Sangamo Conference, Porta/AC plays at New Berlin, Pittsfield heads for Stanford Olympia, Pleasant Plains is at Athens, and Auburn goes to Maroa Forsyth.

In the South Central, North Mac is on the road at Southwestern.

Rushville Industry goes to Elmwood.

In the CS 8, Southeast heads for Normal U High, Decatur Eisenhower plays at Rochester,

SHG plays at Southeast against Springfield, and Glenwood goes to Decatur to meet MacArthur.