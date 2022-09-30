Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on September 30, 2022 at 5:07am

Routt volleyball took down West Central in straight sets 25-20, 26-24.

Elsewhere in volleyball, Triopia beat Griggsville-Perry in straight sets, Liberty swept Beardstown, South County stopped Pawnee in 2, Riverton/Tri City swept New Berlin, Pleasant Plains swept PORTA A/C, Maroa-Forsyth dropped Auburn in 3 sets, Quincy-Notre Dame took down Jacksonville in two, and Hamilton-Warsaw took down Rushville-Industry in two.

In WIVC Football action last night, Calhoun smashed Pleasant Hill 55-0.

In boys soccer, Williamsville shut out Athens-PORTA 7-0.

In Girls Regionals for Golf yesterday, at the Camp Point Regional, Pittsfield and PORTA advance as teams with 2nd and 3rd place finishes respectively. Individuals advancing to sectionals include Alaina Ervin and Brandi Leesman of Pleasant Plains, and Kaitlyn Seymour of Rushville-Industry.

At the Charleston Regional, individuals advancing to sectionals include Shelby Seiler and Mailee Schoen of Auburn, Grace Rector of Waverly, and Taylor Keirs and Jersey West of North Mac.

Tonight is Football on both stations.

Jacksonville has their homecoming tonight, and they take on Decatur Eisenhower. Pre-Game will start at around 6:30 on AM1180 WLDS.

On WEAI, we return to Greenfield as GNW hosts Carrollton, pre-game begins around 7:10.

Elsewhere in WIVC football tonight, Routt heads to Brown County, West Central welcomes North Greene, Triopia is at Camp Point, and Beardstown visits Mendon-Unity.

In the Sangamo Conference, Athens visits PORTA A/C, Pittsfield goes to Pleasant Plains, Riverton comes to Auburn, and New Berlin takes in Williamsville.

Elsewhere, North Mac heads to Greenville and Rushville-Industry is home to face Farmington.

In the Central State 8 tonight, Rochester goes to Southeast, Lanphier clashes at Glenwood, and SHG heads north to Normal U High.

Beardstown soccer is at Canton this evening.

Jacksonville Volleyball heads to the Troy Triad Invitational tonight. The tournament will run through the weekend.

Illinois College Women’s Tennis is at Monmouth today. IC Volleyball brings in Ripon College tonight.