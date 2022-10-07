Friday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on October 7, 2022 at 6:25am

Last night, Greenfield-Northwestern volleyball downed Triopia in 3 sets in a back-and-forth match: 25-23, 26-28, 27-25.

Elsewhere, Carrollton downed Griggsville Perry in straight sets, Porta/AC swept Stanford, and Pleasant Plains beat Illini Central in two.

In the lone football game in the area last night, Greenfield-Northwestern shut out Pleasant Hill on the road 42-0.

In boys’ soccer, Beardstown shut out Carlinville 1-0.

The Illinois College women’s soccer team was shut out by Harris Stowe 3-0.

Tonight, we start with football.

On WLDS, Jacksonville plays at Decatur MacArthur. We will carry the action, starting with the pregame show about 6:30.

On WEAI, Carrollton goes to Winchester to play West Central. The pregame show starts about 6:40.

Elsewhere in the WIVC, North Greene hosts Calhoun, Brown County welcomes Mendon-Unity, and Camp Point is at Beardstown.

In the CS8, Glenwood goes to SHG, Southeast welcomes Springfield, and Normal U plays at Rochester.

In Sangamo Conference play, Auburn is at Pittsfield, New Berlin travels to Athens, Porta/AC ventures to Riverton, and Pleasant Plains plays at Stanford-Olympia.

In South Central play, North Mac hosts Gillespie at Virden. And, Rushville-Industry wanders to Astoria to play South Fulton.

The JHS girls’ tennis team plays at the CS8 Tournament at Washington Park in Springfield. The JHS boys soccer team hosts a tournament.

Illinois College women’s tennis heads to Iowa to play Coe College. IC Volleyball is on the road in St. Louis for the Wash U Invitational Tournament.