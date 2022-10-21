Friday Sports

Last night, Routt stopped New Berlin 25-19, 25-19.

Elsewhere, JHS fell to Mount Pulaski 25-9, 25-20, Greenfield-Northwestern was beaten by Carrollton, Triopia lost in three sets to West Central, South County lost in two to Porta/AC, ISD fell to Lovejoy, and Beardstown was swept by Brown County.

In football, Brown County thumped Carrollton 50-14 last night.

Tonight, Jacksonville finishes the season at home with a game against Normal U High. The Crimsons will ensure its spot in the playoffs with a win. The pregame show starts at 6:30. The game will be aired on WLDS.

Routt is on the road at Palmyra to play unbeaten Greenfield-Northwestern. The pregame show begins at 7:10, and the kick off is slated for 7:30 on WEAI.

Elsewhere in the WIVC, North Greene plays at Triopia, Mendon Unity travels to West Central, Calhoun heads for Camp Point, and Pleasant Hill will be at Beardstown.

In the Sangamo Conference, Williamsville welcomes Auburn, Porta/AC travels to Stanford Olympia, Riverton heads for Pike County to play Pittsfield, and New Berlin is home for Pleasant Plains.

In the South Central Conference, North Mac stays in Virden to play Staunton. Rushville Industry will end with a home game with West Hancock.

In the CS8, Decatur Eisenhower is at Glenwood, Rochester will be at Decatur to play MacArthur, and Southeast plays at SHG.

In college volleyball, Illinois College will play at Lake Forest.