Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 13, 2023 at 6:52am

Last night, we were back at Winchester. Triopia dumped Carrollton 71-33, Liberty stunned Calhoun 44-38, and Routt held off an upset bid by Camp Point 47-42.

Meanwhile, last night at the Sangamon County tournament, Pleasant Plains stopped Williamsville 52-29 in a semi final game.

At the Lady Spartan Classic, Pleasant Hill ripped North Greene 59-10, and Pittsfield dropped New Berlin/South County 38-28 to reach the title game tomorrow.

In boys action last night, Rushville Industry was rolled by Pittsfield 54-41, and Lanphier beat Rochester 70-49.

In girls’ action, Routt stopped Beardstown 48-40, Litchfield dumped North Mac 46-30, Porta/AC crushed Riverton 56-17, Pleasant Plains downed Illini Central 80-29, and Mendon Unity lost to Brown County 47-43 at Camp Point.

The JHS wrestling team was at Springfield High and picked up dual wins over Springfield and SHG.

The Illinois College women – Principia game last night was postponed to February 6th.

Tonight, we have games on both stations. On WLDS, we are at Sacred Heart Griffin with the top rated Cyclones hosting JHS. The pregame show will start about 6:45.

Tonight at Winchester, we have all three games on WEAI. We start with Payson and Brown County at 5:30, followed by GNW and West Central..both games in the 5th place bracket. The final game sets the title game tomorrow night..Porta/AC against Griggsville Perry. We will start the broadcast about 5:15.

Around the area, South County plays at Mount Olive, Beardstown welcomes North Mac, and Havana welcomes Greenview. At the Sangamon County tournament, Pleasant Plains meets Auburn for the title, after New Berlin meets Williamsville for third place.