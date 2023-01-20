Friday Sports

Last night, the JHS girls lost in double overtime to Jersey High at the Bow 59-55l, the Routt girls defeated Carrollton 45-37, Brown County thumped Rushville Industry 47-11, West Central dropped North Greene 64-23, Pittsfield fell to Louisiana 49-44 and New Berlin South County stopped Triopia 54-37. Pleasant Plains stopped Athens in the title game of the Sangamon County girl’s tournament 44-20.

On the boys’ side, Pittsfield fell to Louisiana 64-54.

JHS defeated Rochester in a dual meet.

Tonight, Jacksonville returns home for a game against Normal U High. The pregame show should start around 6:45. That will be aired on WLDS. The game on WEAI is West Central at Triopia. The pregame will start about 7:05.

Around the area, Routt goes to Calhoun, Carrollton plays at Pleasant Hill, Brown County visits North Greene, South County is on the road at Calvary, GNW goes south to East Alton Wood River, New Berlin heads for Athens, Pleasant Plains brings in Maroa Forsyth, Auburn plays at Stanford Olympia, Griggsville Perry is on the road at Liberty, and Western welcomes in Southeastern.

The Illinois School for the Deaf will host the homecoming fire and ice competition this weekend. The ISD girls’ teams plays Wisconsin Deaf at 6:30, and the ISD boys team meets Kansas Deaf at 8.

Meanwhile, the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired will send cheerleading and wrestling teams to compete this weekend in the NCASB in Kentucky.

The Illinois College swim teams compete at Illinois Wesleyan.