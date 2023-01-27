Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on January 27, 2023 at 6:47am

At Triopia last night, Midwest Central was flipped by Calhoun 74-70, Rushville lost to Beardstown 58-51, and Carrollton was stopped by Griggsville Perry 45-35.

In the Springfield City Tournament last night, Southeast lost to Lanphier 52-43, and Springfield was thumped by Sacred Heart Griffin 60-38.

GNW defeated Edinburg 58-38, and Porta/AC held off Pittsfield 52-43.

In girls’ action, Porta/AC dropped Stanford Olympia 56-27, North Greene fell to Mount Olive 43-35, North Mac loses to Vandalia 64-45, Auburn was crushed by Athens 42-20, Camp Point defeats Pleasant Hill 56-28, and Pittsfield was rolled by Brown County 67-34. In the Carrollton Lady Hawks Tournament, GNW stopped Granite City 43-38, Father McGivney beat Nokomis 58-42 and West Central lost to Gateway Legacy 57-40.

The JHS wrestling team is at Glenwood. The Crimsons beat Normal U High, but fell to Glenwood. Glenwood claims the conference crown.

Tonight, we have games at Chatham and Routt.

JHS is on the road to play Glenwood. We will have the broadcast starting on WLDS at 6:45. On WEAI, we come to the Routt Dome for a game with North Greene. The pregame starts at 7 PM.

Elsewhere, at Triopia, Calhoun plays South Fulton, Beardstown plays Griggsville Perry, and Midwest Central and Triopia play for the right to play Griggsville Perry in the title game tomorrow night.

At Springfield, Springfield plays Lanphier, followed by Southeast and SHG.

Around the area, Porta/AC hosts Maroa Forsyth, Athens goes to Auburn, New Berlin entertains Illini Central, Pleasant Plains is on the road at Riverton, North Mac invites over Pana, Liberty heads to Brown County, and Barry Western is at Pleasant Hill.

Around the CS8, Normal U High plays in Decatur against Eisenhower, and Decatur MacArthur comes to Rochester.

In the Lady Hawks tournament, Beardstown and Jersey High play tonight. The JHS girls welcomes Glenwood at the West Gym.

The JHS varsity wrestling squad is at Collinsville. And, the J’Ettes compete at the state meet in Bloomington.

The Illinois College track teams compete at Aurora.