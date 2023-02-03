Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 3, 2023 at 7:00am

Tonight, we stay in Jacksonville for a couple of games.

On WLDS, we are at the JHS Bowl, where Southeast plays JHS. The pregame begins at 6:45.

On WEAI, we are at the Dome, where Routt welcomes in Greenfield-Northwestern. The pregame show starts at 7:05.

Elsewhere, Carrollton comes to West Central, Calhoun goes to North Greene, South County is home for Tri City, Riverton plays at Porta/AC, Pleasant Plains travels to Williamsville, New Berlin will visit Stanford Olympia, Auburn plays at Illini Central, Beardstown makes its way to Manito, Griggsville Perry is at Hamilton, Rushville Industry goes to Camp Point, and Brown County plays at Pittsfield.

In Central State Eight play, Lanphier is on the road to Chatham, Decatur MacArthur stays in Decatur to play Eisenhower, Rochester travels to Springfield to play SHG, and Springfield heads for Normal U High later today.

In girls’ action, JHS is at Southeast, and Rushville Industry goes to Camp Point.

Last night, Triopia was hammered by Brown County 61-20, Porta/AC easily stopped Illini Central 58-27, Pleasant Plains thumped Maroa Forsyth 47-28, Pittsfield throttled North Greene 61-17, and West Central beat Calhoun 46-40.

In boys’ action, ISD lost to Pleasant Hill 62-18.