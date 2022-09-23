Friday Sports/FB

By Gary Scott on September 23, 2022 at 7:01am

In volleyball last night, Carrollton outlasted Brown County in three, Pittsfield rolled over North Greene, Triopia lost in two sets to Havana, West Central fell to Southeastern, Porta/AC swept Athens, Beardstown fell in three sets to GNW, Pleasant Plains rolled Stanford Olympia, Auburn fell to Williamsville, New Berlin dropped Illini Central, and Rushville Industry swept Bushnell Prairie City.

Pleasant Plains was shut out in soccer by SHG 4-0. North Mac fell to Staunton 1-0.

Tonight in football, Jacksonville plays Springfield at Southeast tonight. WLDS starts with the pregame show at 6:30.

On WEAI, we will carry the Greenfield-Northwestern game at Winchester against West Central. The pregame show starts about 6:40.

Elsewhere in the WIVC, North Greene goes to Pleasant Hill, Calhoun is at Carrollton, Triopia hosts Mendon Unity, and Brown County will plays at Beardstown.

In Sangamo Counference action, Pittsfield welcomes Maroa Forsyth, New Berlin plays at Stanford Olympia, and Auburn heads for Porta/AC.

Elsewhere, Rushville Industry stays home for Illini West, and North Mac will be welcoming in Hillsboro.

In CS8 play, Glenwood will be at Rochester, Decatur macArthur comes calling to SHG, and Normal U High is at Decatur Eisenhower.

The JHS boys’ soccer team welcomes Jersey High. The Illinois College volleyball will host Beloit tonight.