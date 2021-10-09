Friday Sports Results

In the State 2A Boys Golf Finals today, Brady Kaufmann shot a 68 and sits 2 shots off the lead in 3rd Place at Illinois State University’s Weibring Golf Club.



Routt’s Isaac Anderson led the area in the Class 1A state finals at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. He posted a 79.



Routt senior Addie Dobson recovered from a triple bogey on the first hole and finished with a 73 and the lead at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

Illinois College Women’s Volleyball posted a 3-set win over visiting Monmouth.

In Boys Soccer today: Jacksonville lost to Bloomington 2-1, and North Mac and PORTA played to a 0-0 draw.

In football around the area tonight:



Jacksonville fell to Springfield at home 31-20; Carrollton defeated West Central at home 60-28; Camp Point won at home against Beardstown 60-28; Mendon-Unity pulled off a late score to upset Brown County 34-26; Greenfield-Northwestern blew out Pleasant Hill, with the last reported score in the game to be 50-0. We have not received an official final as of the time of this report.

Elsewhere, Athens blew out Pittsfield 52-6; North Mac shut out Auburn 50-0 in the Route 4 rivalry game; Maroa-Forsyth beat PORTA A/C 47-6; New Berlin spoiled Riverton’s Homecoming game 19-12; Williamsville blew out Pleasant Plains 75-7; Rochester slipped by Chatham-Glenwood 49-28; Normal U-High shut out Decatur-Eisenhower at home 41-0; Sacred Heart won at home against Decatur-MacArthur 41-13.

Two high school football games are scheduled for tomorrow: Calhoun hosts North Greene and Lanphier travels across town to Southeast. Both games start at 1PM. They had to be moved to Saturday due to officials’ availability.

In local college gridiron action, Illinois College hosts Lake Forest at 1PM.