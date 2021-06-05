Friday Sports Results

Regional play in softball and baseball continued yesterday.

In baseball, Greenfield-Northwestern slipped by Calhoun 3-1.

Elsewhere, West Central was shut out by Brown County 5-0, Carrollton beat Morrisonville 5-3, and Camp Point held off Payson-Seymour 5-4. PORTA A/C lost to Pleasant Plains 7-5, New Berlin was beaten by Pana 9-1, Rushville-Industry lost to SHG 12-2, North Mac beat Litchfield 9-2. Lanphier was blasted by Springfield High 16-1. Springfield High moves on to play Jacksonville on Monday.

In softball, Carrollton was upset by Pleasant Hill 11-8, Calhoun held off Pawnee 6-2, Brown County beat Mendon-Unity 6-5, and SHG crushed North Mac 13-2.

Play resumes on Monday.