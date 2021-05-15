Friday Sports Wrap

By Benjamin Cox on May 15, 2021 at 6:57am

Scores from yesterday were hard to find. Here’s what we have:

In softball, JHS was shut out by Pleasant Plains 13-0, Greenfield-Northwestern fell to New Berlin 10-9, Gillespie over Calhoun 5-1, Buffalo Tri-City pounded PORTA A/C 14-1, Maroa-Forsyth topped North Mac 2-1, and Brown County over Pleasant Hill 10-0.

In baseball, ,PORTA A/C held off Springfield Southeast 6-4, Greenfield-Northwestern rolled past New Berlin 12-7 to remain undefeated, Athens topped West Central 14-4, and Gillespie rolled Calhoun 19-2 in four innings.

In boys track, Jacksonville High School topped Routt, Mendon-Unity, and Virginia in a quad meet yesterday.

In girls soccer, Taylorville blanked JHS 1-0.

On the schedule today, JHS goes to Beardstown in baseball and Springfield High goes to Beardstown in softball.

Feel free to e-mail us your final scores at news@wlds.com.