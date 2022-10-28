Friday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 28, 2022 at 6:29am

Last night, Jacksonville lost to Lincoln for the regional title at the Bowl 25-9, 25-14.

Calhoun stopped Camp Point at Bluffs for the title 25-23, 24-26, 25-14 last night.

At Lincolnwood last night, Lincolnwood stopped GNW 25-17, 25-13. At Mendon Unity, Brown County lost to Mendon Unity last night 25-10, 25-21. Lutheran fell to Mount Pulaski in three sets. Pleasant Plains fought off Porta/AC 25-19, 25-15.

The Illinois College women’s volleyball team swept Blackburn in three games last night.

The Illinois College football team hosts Cornell College at 7 tonight.

Beardstown opens football post season on the road tonight. The Tigers travel to Eureka for a 7:30 game.

Auburn will play at Pana at 7. Carlinville has a 7 PM game at Williamsville. SHG is home for a 7 PM game to play Spring Valley Hall. Glenwood hosts Quincy tonight at 7:30.

Jacksonville plays tomorrow. If the Crimsons win, they would face the winner of the Mahomet Seymour-Ottawa game. It is played at 7 tonight.