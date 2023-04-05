Fulton County Hit With Major Tornado Damage

One of the command posts set up by Fulton County ESDA for last night's tornadoes.

Southern Fulton County received a direct hit from a tornado outbreak last night.

At approximately 7PM last night, a tornado was spotted on the ground in Industry in Schuyler County and moved northeast. Warnings were issued for Havana and Vermont, with hail being reported in those areas last night.

According to Public Information Officer for Fulton County ESDA Jim Tunney says this morning, the municipalities of Table Grove, Little America, Duncan Mills, Lewistown, Bryant, and St. David all received in full or in part a direct hit from a tornado last night between the times of 7 and 8 o’clock. Multiple houses and outbuildings are severely damaged or destroyed.

Multiple injuries have been reported but no fatalities.

There is currently no power all along the Illinois Route 100 corridor from Lewistown to St. David. Route 100 from Lewistown to Skyrocket Junction at Illinois Route 78 is currently closed. Multiple power lines are down on the roadway.

The Village of Bryant in eastern Fulton County is currently under emergency boil order.

Everyone is asked to avoid the county at this time.