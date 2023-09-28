Fundfest Returns to Downtown Saturday, Oct. 7th

One of Jacksonville’s newest events is returning to the downtown square on the first Saturday in October.

The second annual Jacksonville Main Street Fundfest is Saturday, October 7th. The event was the idea of several Jacksonville business owners last year during a benefit for the late Doug Warcup. The event serves as a fundraiser for the downtown concert series.

Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says, several sponsors have again teamed up to bring the event back this year, which will include some familiar faces. “We did it last year and it was a big success so this year we’re going to have Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters come back for a second time.

The event actually runs from 2:00 to 6:00 and the band is going to play from 3:00 to 6:00. It’s free to come and listen to this local favorite. It was always kind of a dream to have them come and play downtown, and it was so much fun last year that we decided to have them back.”

Admission to the event is free, as with all downtown concerts presented by Jacksonville Main Street, but funds will be raised by selling wine as well as drink products from both Chick Fritz and Golden Eagle Distributors.

Tighe says food trucks will be on hand and, as always, attendees are encouraged to patronize one of several dining options found downtown.

After the 2023 Fundfest, attendees are invited to continue the fun at the Don’s Place Post Party, where Joel Honey will play at 6 p.m. The 2nd Annual Jacksonville Main Street Fundfest kicks off on Saturday, October 7th at 2:00 pm, with Captain Geech hitting the stage at 3:00.