Funding Request for Air National Guard Base in Springfield Advances in Congress

Legislation that would provide additional funding for a Central Illinois airbase is advancing in Congress.

U.S. Representatives Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis announced today the National Defense Authorization Act passed out of the Armed Services Committee 57-2.

The act includes a request made jointly by LaHood and Davis which would approve $10.2 million for the construction of a Base Civil Engineer Maintenance complex for the 183rd Wing of the Illinois National Guard base in Springfield.

The bill passed on a bipartisan basis and will be considered by the full House next. If it passes it will likely go to conference with the Senate to reach a final agreement.

LaHood says he was proud to work with Davis to try and secure the funding. He says the men and women of the Illinois National Guard 183rd Wing deserve up-to-date resources to be able to continue providing emergency response and support services.

Davis says the project is a top priority of leaders in the Illinois National Guard and he is proud to help support their mission.

The project was requested by Illinois National Guard Adjutant General Major General Richard Neely and has the approval of the Department of Defense.