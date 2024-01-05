Fundraiser Open For Generous Winchester Convenience Store Clerk Facing Cancer Treatment

A well-known convenience store worker in Winchester is getting a helping hand from the community in her time of need.

54-year old Cathy Boester of Winchester, who works at the four-corner stop Qik N Easy in Winchester, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in December after a trip to the emergency room for issues related to her digestive system found a large-sized tumor. Boester underwent surgery a few weeks before Christmas and is scheduled to have more in the coming months, along with cancer treatment.

Her friend, Nicole Watson, has help organize an AngelLink page, as well as a benefit account at CNB Bank in her name to raise donations to help cover the costs related to her treatment while she is out of work.

According to the Journal Courier, Boester has been off work from her job at Qik N Ez since Dec. 12 and hasn’t been given any predictions on when she’ll be able to return. She expects to have some restrictions and need accommodations to fit in her chemotherapy treatments, which are expected to start this month.

Watson told the Journal Courier that she is working with others to plan a benefit to help raise funds as well, though a date and location hasn’t been determined.