By Benjamin Cox on November 19, 2026 at 11:14am

Illinois College is raising funds for a new pavilion honoring the late Jeff Wessler, a 1977 graduate and member of the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Wessler, who passed away in September 2025, was a four-year football letterman and team captain who later coached and mentored young athletes at Triopia.

Friends and classmates, with the support of Wessler’s family, are spearheading the project.

The proposed 40-by-30-foot Wessler Family Pavilion will be located north of Green Athletic Field and provide gathering space for athletic events, alumni and Homecoming activities.

The fundraising goal is 120-thousand dollars, with a December 31st deadline.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2027.

Donations of one-thousand dollars or more will be recognized on a permanent plaque at the pavilion.

For more information or to donate, contact Katie Carls at katie.carls@ic.edu. So far the effort has raised nearly $103,000 with 42 days left to go in the campaign.



The campaign can also be donated directly to online by visiting https://www.givecampus.com/schools/IllinoisCollege/wessler-family-pavillion.