Funerals Set and Two More People IDed in fatal crash

By Gary Scott on May 28, 2025 at 5:58am

Funeral services have been set for the two Pittsfield High School students who died in a two vehicle accident over the weekend on 67. And, two more names have emerged as a passenger or a driver of the car.

Visitation for 17-year-old junior Joel Noble will be from 4 to 8 Saturday at the Niebur Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 2 Sunday at the Pittsfield Assembly of God Church.

Visitation for 18-year-old senior Jesse Davidsmeyer will be from 5 to 9 Sunday night at the funeral home. His funeral will be at 11 Monday morning at the Pittsfield Church of the Nazarene.

Davidsmeyer and Noble died in the crash with a pick up truck Saturday afternoon at 67 and the Woodson Winchester Blacktop.

The other occupants of the car were identified by Pittsfield school officials, according to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, as Tristyn Ruzich and Lane Foster. State police say there were flown to Springfield with serious injuries. The identities of the driver of the truck, and a passenger, have not been released. They were taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. No conditions of any of those treated have been released.

The Pikeland school year ends this week with high school graduation Friday night at 7.