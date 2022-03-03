Funk Stepping Down As Superintendent At Western CUSD #12 in June

A Pike County school superintendent says she is throwing up a white flag and resigning from her post at the end of the school year.

Barry-Western Superintendent Jessica Funk announced that she would be resigning from the district on June 30th.

In a Facebook resignation letter posted on February 22nd, Funk cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the political pressures and the changes in the realm of education that it brought as her reasons to leave the position. Funk said that she can no longer endure the personal stress that has compounded since March 2020. She says she is going to put her own priorities in order and that she may be exploring career opportunities outside of education as her next step.

Funk went on to commend the district for its handling of the pandemic and expressed gratitude for the community and the district for her 9 years at the helm.

The Barry-Western School Board told the Pike Press that a search for a new superintendent would begin this week.