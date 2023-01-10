Future Champions Adding Bar & Grill Facility, Tournament Partnership in 2023

A Jacksonville sports complex is ramping up both competition and facility offerings in the new year.

The Future Champions Sports Complex announced today a new tournament partnership and renovations aimed at expanding hospitality amenities for baseball teams and the general public.

The ownership group which includes Adam and Kristin Jamison of Jacksonville has entered into a partnership agreement with Perfect Game. Managing owner Kristin Jamison says Perfect Game is the nation’s premier provider of travel team tournaments.

“They do not work with any other Illinois facility at this time, so we’re thrilled to begin that partnership. Our predecessor Tom Lenz did have a relationship with Perfect Game so it has been a few years since that tournament provider has been at the complex. But we know it’s the right time to bring them back as we are really working to heighten the level of competition for our baseball athletes.”

Jamison says Perfect Game is contracting with Future Champions to host eight weekends of baseball tournament play during the 22-week spring and summer season, with additional All-State and Showcase opportunities she says will be announced at a later date.

Also coming to the 28-acre facility this year will be a full restaurant, bar, and gaming facility. Jamison says during the group’s first three seasons of ownership, it became apparent that more amenities were needed to cater to the growing number of teams each year. She says that’s where the former Lenz Distribution Warehouse comes into play.

“To have a respite area, a climate-controlled area for our athletes and their families and coaches to relax before and after games is really important We start our season in March and end in October so we really experience all types of weather. So to be able to have that place for people to go during inclement weather is very important, and I think will help us in terms of our attraction of teams.”

Jamison says the expansion into a larger hospitality space will allow them to serve the general public on a larger scale as well. “Which we have some of that, especially during Covid when there were mitigation efforts in play and less recreation for people.

We noticed a lot of Jacksonville area people just coming to watch a game to get out of the house and do something outdoors. And we loved that and hope people continue to do that. But we certainly want to offer them a place to come in and sit down and be entertained as well.”

Jamison says the more than 11,000 square-foot facilities will allow patrons to watch baseball and softball games while they enjoy food, drink, and gaming. She says the space will be family-friendly and include a climate-controlled bar and grill, as well as an open-air space for activities and arcade games.

Construction has begun on the space and Jamison says although she and Adam are still deciding what the exact name will be, they invite everyone to keep an eye on the Future Champions social media for updates ahead of the planned opening in mid-March