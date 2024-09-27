Future Champions Gifted AED by Nick Sauer Memorial Foundation

Pictured (l to r): Adam Jamison of Future Champions, and John and Lisa Saur of the Nicholas Patrick Sauer Memorial Foundation.

Future Champions Sports Complex has made a significant step forward in increasing safety at its complex with the help from an Illinois non-profit organization.

The Nicholas Patrick Sauer Memorial Foundation, a licensed non-profit based in Troy has donated an Automated External Defibrillator. Founded in 2022, the foundation was established in memory of Nick Sauer, who tragically passed away in October 2019 due to an undiagnosed heart condition.

The Sauer family is originally from the Winchester area and it drives home the meaning of the donation to the foundation’s commitment to preventing tragedies similar to the one that inspired its creation.

The AED donation was made possible through funds raised at the foundation’s annual Nick Sauer Heart of the Party Golf Tournament, held last week at Gateway National Golf Links in Madison.

Individuals interested in supporting this cause can donate or reserve a team in next year’s tournament by contacting HeartOfThePartyGolf@gmail.com.