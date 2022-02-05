Galentine’s Day In Winchester Today

By Benjamin Cox on February 5, 2022 at 9:00am

The Winchester Civic Group is hosting a special shopping event in Downtown Winchester today.

The Galentine’s Day shopping event is today beginning at 9AM. Co-owner of Winchester’s Rural Cyclery Jackie Kuchy told the Scott County Times that the event will be similar to the Winchester Hometown Christmas event.

Shops in the Winchester Square will open and have specials for shoppers throughout the day. Kuchy told the Times that her business will feature food and drink specials and live music by local artist Gianna Hines from Noon to 2PM.

Organizers hope to make the event an annual outing.