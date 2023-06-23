Garage Burns in Second Suspicious Fire in White Hall in Less Than Two Weeks

White Hall got its second suspicious structure fire in less than two weeks.

White Hall Fire Chief Cale Hoesman says that the initial call for a structure fire came in shortly after 10PM Thursday with a fully involved structure fire in the 300 block of Higbee Street near North Railroad Street: “Upon arrival, the garage was fully engulfed. It was the garage area where it initiated. Our crew got a good stop on the garage. The fire itself didn’t fully get into the home. It didn’t get into the living space of the house, but it did get up into the attic. We got up into the attic and got it put out fairly quickly. We were on scene for about two and a half hours.”

Hoesman says the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire: “There was no electricity or utilities at the residence. The lady that owns it has moved in with her son. So the fire is suspicious in nature.”

Hoesman says that the fire on Higbee was about 2 blocks northwest where another unoccupied home burned less than two weeks ago on South Grant Street.

If you have any information about either fire, contact the White Hall Police Department at 217-374-2135 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 217-942-6901. Anonymous tips can also be left with the Two Rivers Crime Stoppers at 1-800-300-2590.