Garage Gutted by Fire Tuesday Night

A detached garage is a total loss after a controlled fire got out of control Tuesday night.

The South Jacksonville Fire Department was dispatched to a residence at 325 West Michigan Avenue at 6:51 pm for a call of a fire in a garage behind the home. Members of the Jacksonville Fire Department also responded as mutual aid.

South Jacksonville Fire Chief Richard Evans Jr. says the fire has been deemed accidental in nature. “We arrived on scene and it was a detached two-car garage with a small addition on the back that was fully involved.

We and Jacksonville made a quick attack on it and had it knocked down pretty quick. An exposure on the west side had a little bit of melted siding. But no injuries and no foul play is suspected.”

Evans says a resident of the home was burning items in a burn barrel behind the garage that was sitting too close and eventually ignited the structure.

The garage has been deemed a total loss. Damages have been estimated at $35,000.