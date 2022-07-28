Gard Elementary in Beardstown Getting Make Over and Addition

Gard Elementary School in Beardstown will have a little dust to work around once school starts back up in about 3 weeks.

Renovations are in full swing at the school. Beardstown School District has been updating the public with frequent posts on the district’s social media accounts throughout the summer. The entire building is getting a remodel, and a new wing will be constructed. The building was originally built in 1959 and has needed renovations for some time, according to the Cass County Star Gazette.

The new wing is expected to house Pre-K students. Currently, Pre-K attends Grand Avenue School.

The estimated project cost has been $13 million, with the majority of the project being financed through $10 million in bonds with the rest coming from Health/Life/Safety district funds, federal ESSER funds, and a Tracey Family Foundation Grant to remodel just the library. The entire project is expected to be completed by Fall 2023.

The current phase of the project, which is replacing floors, painting, asbestos abatement, and some light renovations are expected to be finished within the next 3 weeks prior to school starting.

The construction of the new wing along with updates to the school’s gym and HVAC are expected to commence once school begins.