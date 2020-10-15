Garner’s Closes After Over 40 Years In Business

An iconic Greene County bar closed its doors at the end of last month after 42 years in business. According to the Greene Prairie Press, Garner’s shut it doors on September 30th after 79 year old owner Dixie Garner decided to retire. The well-known drinking establishment opened as Garner’s Archery in Dixie and her late husband J.D. Garner’s farm house in rural Roodhouse in 1978. Garner told the Greene Prairie Press that her late husband wanted to start an archery shop. The shop started in the couple’s spare bedroom and then moved into the former Roodhouse VFW and Cantrell Auto Body Shop location on then Route 267 north of Roodhouse in 1980.

The Garners added on a major addition to the building in 1982 for an indoor archery range. The archery range didn’t produce enough business at first, according to Garner until her husband was approached about holding a wedding reception. The building became a full-fledge bar and banquet facility after obtaining a liquor license in 1985. The operations expanded to 7 days a week in 1989. From that point forward, the facility became a regular banquet facility hosting numerous local bands, dances, and the North Greene High School after prom parties and class reunions for many years. Garner’s has been well known in the North Greene area for donating the use of the facility for several benefits and causes to help neighbors, as well as their sponsorship for many events involving students and those in need.

Garner said with changing times and more expenses piling up along with the death of her husband 13 years ago, she decided to retire. Currently, the building along with the softball fields across the street have been listed up for sale over the last year. Garner told the Greene Prairie Press that she’s been humbled by the number of people wishing her well on her retirement.