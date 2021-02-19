Garth Brings in $168K For Central IL Food Bank on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

A famous Central Illinois native scored big bucks for the Central Illinois Food Bank last night on an episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Actress Jennie Garth correctly guessed the phrase “Apple Dumpling” on one of the puzzles, pulling in $100,000. In total, she won $168,000 for the Central Illinois Food Bank.

The 48-year old actress who is best known for playing the role of Kelly Taylor on the 90s drama Beverly Hills 90210, grew up on a 25-acre horse ranch near Arcola, and her family also spent time in Urbana and Tuscola. In junior high, her family moved west to Arizona prior to her beginning her acting career.

Executive Director Pam Molitoris told the State Journal Register that she found out yesterday afternoon that Garth was set to appear on the show last night. Molitoris didn’t know until she watched the show last night to see how much Garth won for the food bank. Molitoris was extremely happy for Garth’s donation and national televised appearance, highlighting the work the food bank has been doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March, the food bank has provided food at nearly 100 drive-through distribution events in their 21-county service area. The food bank has a drive-through distribution coming tomorrow at 10AM at the Beardstown Elks Lodge located at 205 East 2nd Street, and it will run until supplies last.