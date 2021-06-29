Gas Prices Predicted To Rise Over Next Two Days As Gas Tax Increase Hits July 1

Jacksonville’s gas prices are holding steady for now.

Illinois’ gas tax will move a half penny higher on Thursday to 39.2 cents per gallon, likely making the prices reported today to move a penny or two higher in the coming days.

Jacksonville’s gas prices average $3.04 a gallon. Morgan County as a whole has an average of $3.10 a gallon, which is in line with the national average and nearly 21 cents lower than the state average.

Scott County is the best place to buy gas in the area, coming in at $3.06 a gallon on average. Nearby Sangamon County and Schuyler County are at $3.09 a gallon.

According to AAA, the gas price average will likely increase another nickel in the next coming days in the lead up to the Independence Day holiday weekend as AAA forecasts a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will hit the road for a holiday getaway. It will be the highest cost at the pump for the Fourth of July weekend since 2014.