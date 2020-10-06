Gas Prices Remain Steady As Demand Expected To Dip

Gas prices are at their cheapest price to start the month of October in 2 years. Gas prices in Jacksonville continue to remain steady at $2.16 per gallon again this week on average. The statewide average price dropped a penny to $2.30 on average, while the Morgan County price went up to $2.19 a gallon. Scott, Greene, and Brown County also remained regional places to fill up, staying below the $2.20 a gallon mark on average. Sangamon County and Springfield continue to best Jacksonville by more than 3 cents a gallon in some places with an average of $2.17.

National demand held steady on the week at 8.5 million barrels per day, while stocks rose by 700,000 barrels. Molly Hart of AAA says that demand is likely to decline in some regions seeing cooler temperatures, likely causing the national gas average to drop lower as the month moves on. Crude oil demand was up today to $40.80 a barrel at the start of trade, but lack of demand in the gasoline market is expected to continue to lower the price by year’s end. Category 4 Hurricane Delta is also not likely to cause any disruption to production, as many oil rigs remained shuttered in the Gulf of Mexico due to the record activity this season.