Gas Prices Spike Regionally Due Colonial Pipeline, Lack of Truck Drivers

A ransomware attack on a gasoline pipeline and not enough drivers for fuel trucks is causing fuel prices to spike in the area.

Gasoline prices in Jacksonville spiked by nearly 6 cents at some pumps over the last two days as fuel chain and supply are on shaky legs. An average price for a gallon of gas in the city is at $3.12 and $3.15 in the county overall. Schuyler, Brown, and Scott counties are the only places in the area under $3.10.

On the week as of today, gas prices shot up 8 cents nationally to $2.98 a gallon and the statewide average sits at $3.21. AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline Company along the nation’s East Coast. The shutdown is now in its 4th day, Colonial says it hopes to have operations restored by the end of the week. According to the FBI, a criminal gang known as DarkSide that cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity is behind Friday’s attack.

Unrelated to the shutdown but having more of an effect regionally was news that Casey’s was running low on truck drivers to get gas to pumps. WCIA reported yesterday that the Warrensburg Casey’s ran out of non-diesel fuel yesterday and another Casey’s in the City of Decatur had also ran out of fuel. Both stations are unsure when a gas delivery will be made.

AAA is urging the public against panic-buying gasoline as it will only continue exacerbate problems. They say that residual issues from both problems could last into next month so expect prices to continue to rise and take fuel-saving measures for the current time.