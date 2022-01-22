General Assembly Cancels Session For Third Week In A Row

The Illinois General Assembly won’t be in session again next week.

Illinois House Speaker spokesperson Jaclyn Driscoll sent an email to members of the press today that in-person session for the House next week has been cancelled, and all committee work will continue to be conducted virtually.

Driscoll went on to say in the announcement that House leadership plans to return to in-person session the week of February 1st provided that statewide Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations sustain a downward trend.

The Illinois Senate never scheduled a session for next week, according to the General Assembly’s website.

Governor J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to give his State of the State Budget Address on February 2nd.

The General Assembly met for one day this month, on January 5th, but have canceled subsequent sessions since according to health concerns surrounding the latest surge of Covid cases in the state.