General Mills Announces Gold Medal Flour Recall

General Mills announced on Friday a voluntary recall of two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

This recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten pound bags and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ pantries:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19580 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10710 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

For more information, visit the FDA’s website on the recall.