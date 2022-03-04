Generous Memorial Gift Leads to New Scholarship Opportunites at Routt, OSS

Students of both Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviour Grade School will soon benefit from a generous memorial donation.

The children and spouses of Mike and Mary Flynn have elected to honor the memory of their parents by establishing The J. Michael Flynn Scholarship Fund for the benefit of the Routt Education Foundation, and The Mary Evelyn Flynn Scholarship Fund for the benefit of the Our Saviour’s Education Foundation.

Routt Catholic High School Development and Enrollment Director, Colleen Doyle said in an announcement this morning, the substantial and gracious gift will provide scholarships for multiple students annually.

Doyle says Routt and Our Saviour are committed to continued investment in their students.

“The Routt Education Foundation has been set up to support Routt Catholic High School and was established in 1990. Since then there have been over fifty named funds have been developed to specifically support our school. So we are always thrilled to establish a new fund and are so thankful for the individuals, organizations, and families that contact us about establishing a fund in memory of their family or in honor of someone that meant a lot to them.

This gift from the children and spouses of Mike and Mary has just been phenomenal because not only is it helping Routt, but they also made a gift to the Our Saviour Foundation. So that’s been pretty phenomenal because between their two gifts they are going to be able to provide scholarships for multiple students annually at both Routt and Our Saviour.”

Doyle says Mike and Mary Flynn believed in a strong work ethic, honesty and integrity, the importance of family and community, and the value of a quality education. They reared seven children on the family’s farm east of Jacksonville and had a child at Routt Catholic High School and/or Our Saviour School for over 30 years straight from 1968 to 1999.

“We’re very blessed to have their support. Their generosity is a clear indication that not only are they invested in our current students, but it’s clear they are invested in the future of both of our schools. So the fact that their gift is going to help families realize the dream of a Catholic education for generations means the world to us. So we really can’t say enough.”

The scholarships were endowed in January of this year, with the inaugural awards slated for the academic year of 2022-23.

Doyle says anyone with questions or who would want to inquire about setting up a scholarship through the Routt Education Foundation or Our Saviour Grade School Education Foundation, should contact Colleen Doyle at Routt at 217-243-8563 or Stevie VanDeVelde at Our Saviour at 217-243-8621.