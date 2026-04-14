Georgia Man Brought Back to Calhoun

By Gary Scott on April 14, 2026 at 9:30am

An out of state wire fraud suspect was brought back to Calhoun County in late February this year.

57-year-old Timothy Whitaker of Augusta, Georgia is wanted here for theft over $20-thousand and wire fraud.

The investigation dates back to June of last year, after the Calhoun County sheriff’s office received a complaint that someone local had paid for a piece of construction equipment from an online company, but never received the equipment.

Corporal Nicholas McCall with the sheriff’s department picked up the investigation at that point, which resulted in an arrest warrant for Whitaker in early August. Whitaker was caught by the Richmond County sheriff’s office in Georgia, and held on the warrant.

Calhoun County deputies brought Whitaker back from Georgia March 1st. Whitaker is being held at the Pike County Jail, awaiting a court appearance.

Calhoun County sheriff Zach Hardin praised McCall’s work on the investigation.