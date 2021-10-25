Georgia Man Cited After Tanker Crash in Scott Co. on Sunday

A Georgia man was cited after his tanker truck overturned in Scott County early Sunday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, 55 year old Rkab Abdellah of Sandy Springs, Georgia was driving a 2019 Frieghtliner tanker truck westbound on Interstate 72 around the Winchester exit at approximately 2:45 Sunday morning, when the truck ran off the roadway to the right shoulder in a road construction zone. Abdellah then over corrected and the truck overturned, slid across the westbound lanes and came to rest facing the east in the median.

The contents of the trailer was identified as palm oil. No injuries were reported. Abdellah was cited for improper lane usage.