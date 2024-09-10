Getting Around Jacksonville

File photo from August 20th - the first day road closures began to occur on West State Street in Jacksonville.

The West State Street revitalization project is in full swing. The City of Jacksonville’s motor fuel tax oil and chip program also gets underway this week.

Closures for West State Street from North Church Street to Dunlap Court are expected to be more permanent as progress on the rehabilitation of the street moves further into the month. The closure has presented problems for people attempting to get to the Morgan County Annex Building which houses probation services and MCS Community Services and across the street to Memorial Behavioral Health Center in the 300 block of West State.

Morgan County Commissioner Chair Mike Wankel says that access to the county annex building can still be had by using the alleyway between the annex building and Trinity Episcopal Church. He says the alley is accessible by using West Morgan Street.

West Morgan Street beyond Dunlap Court is one-way, eastbound only.

As for the city’s oil and chip program, work began on Monday mostly along the south-central portion of the city. Motorists should take caution and avoid those areas while work is being completed.