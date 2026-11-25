By Benjamin Cox on November 25, 2026 at 10:27am

Jacksonville residents will see an increase in their garbage bills next month.

City Clerk Angela Salyer has announced that GFL Environmental will add a 10 percent fuel surcharge to residential customers’ quarterly bills in December.

Under an amendment to the city’s waste hauling contract approved in August, GFL can impose the surcharge when Midwest diesel fuel prices exceed $5.50 per gallon, according to an index published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Salyer says diesel prices surpassed that threshold on August 24th and have remained above it three months later.