Giannoulias Receives Major Endorsement Ahead of 2022 Secretary of State Dem Primary

A former Illinois State Treasurer received a major endorsement to become the next Illinois Secretary of State.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Alex Giannoulias won the endorsement of the 22-county Southern Illinois Democratic Chairs’ Association yesterday for the March 2022 primary. In addition, Giannoulias said he also received 4 other Downstate counties’ endorsements.

Giannoulias is among 5 Democrats who are seeking to replace Jesse White. White is the state’s longest serving secretary of state, and has been in the post since 1999. White said late last year that he will not seek re-election.

Giannoulias is up against 3rd Ward Chicago Alderman Pat Dowell, 17th Ward Chicago Alderman David Moore, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, and Illinois State Senator Michael Hastings of Frankfort.

Giannoulias served as State Treasurer from 2007-2011. He opted not to run for re-election to the post in 2010, instead decided to take on then Republican Senator Mark Kirk, but lost. Giannoulis stepped back from public service after the loss, but returned in 2018, joining the Chicago Public Library Board. Giannoulias announced in December he would seek to replace White.