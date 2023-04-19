Gillespie PD Seeking Information on Rash of Suspicious Fires

A Macoupin County Police Department is asking the public for information into a recent string of suspicious fires.

According to a press release from Gillespie Police Chief Jared DePoppe, his department has received multiple reports of suspicious structure fires within the City of Gillespie over the last several weeks.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation. Chief DePoppe says the Gillespie Police Department is also asking for help from the public to report any information they may have regarding these suspicious fires.

Anyone with information can contact the Gillespie Police Department directly at 217-839-2922.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Macoupin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-352-0136, or by email at info@macmontcrimestoppers.com.