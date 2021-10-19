Gillespie Woman Behind Bars Again, Facing Charges in 5 Central IL Counties

A woman on trial in multiple counties on a slough of charges ranging from alleged identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and practicing as a nurse without a license is behind bars in Morgan County this afternoon.

24 year old Abigail L. Martin was placed in handcuffs after her scheduled status hearing on a forgery charge. Martin was charged in April of 2019 for allegedly attempting to purchase a vehicle under false pretenses at a Jacksonville car dealership.

Martin had a warrant issued for her arrest in Greene County after she failed to appear for a status hearing on September 29th. Martin’s attorney, Public Defender Tom Piper, told Greene County court officials that Martin had indicated to him that she could not be in court that day due to illness. Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt ordered that Martin produce a doctor’s note to substantiate the claim within 48 hours. According to court documents, the note was never produced and a warrant was issued.

Prior to Martin’s scheduled date, Psychologist Dr. Daniel Cuneo of Belleville had provided Piper and the Greene County Court a report on Martin’s mental fitness to stand trial. According to Morgan County Court this afternoon, Dr. Cuneo has found that Martin is fit for trial and her cases can proceed in both Morgan and Greene Counties.

Martin also has outstanding charges in Fulton, Montgomery, and Madison counties. Martin is next due in Montgomery County court on November 1st on charges of identity theft and practicing as a nurse without a license. She was arrested in Hillsboro in April 2020 after she was found allegedly acting as a registered nurse at long-term care facility in that city.

Martin faces three identity theft charges and practicing as a nurse without a license in Madison County. She is due for a jury trial in that county also on November 1st.

Martin also faces account code with intent to defraud, theft, and deceptive practice in Fulton County. She also is due in Fulton County on November 1st.

Martin is currently lodged at the Morgan County Jail on $10,000 bond.