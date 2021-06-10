Gillespie Woman Likely To Be Tested For Mental Fitness in Bad Check/Stolen Vehicle Case

A Gillespie woman who has charges across 5 counties in West Central Illinois may soon be evaluated for mental fitness.

25 year old Abigail L. Martin was in Greene County Court this morning for an appearance stemming from a October 2, 2020 arrest on charges of writing a bad check and possession of a stolen vehicle. Greene County Public Defender Tom Piper asked for a continuance in the Greene County case this morning in order to properly file a fitness motion and discuss Martin’s mental fitness with psychologist Dr. Daniel Cuneo of Belleville. The Greene County case has been continued until June 28th.

Martin faces charges in Morgan County for forgery relating to an alleged transaction at a local car dealership on April 1, 2019 in which she allegedly attempted to purchase a vehicle by fraudulent means. Martin was last in court in Morgan County on May 18th, and had the case continued for further pre-trial conference for June 29th. Piper is also representing Martin in the Morgan County case.

Martin faces charges in Montgomery County for practicing as a registered nurse without a license and identity theft, stemming from an April 13, 2020 arrest in which she was found practicing at a Hillsboro long-term care facility under a false identity. Martin is set to head to trial in that case on July 12th.

Martin faces three identity theft charges and practicing as a nurse without a license in Madison County. She is next due in court in Madison County on Friday. According to the Madison County Court docket, one of the identity theft charges were made yesterday by the State’s Attorney’s Office and there is an active warrant for Martin’s arrest in Madison County.

Martin also faces account code with intent to defraud, theft, and deceptive practice in Fulton County. She is scheduled for pretrial conferences on those 3 cases on August 2nd.

A call to Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe on the recent developments and defense’s motion in the case has not been returned as of press time.