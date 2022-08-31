Gilliam Sentenced in Cass County for 2020 Ashland Burglaries

A Springfield man’s two-year long saga in 2 county court systems came to a close on Monday.

27 year old James M. Gilliam pled guilty to 1 count of burglary in Cass County Court on Monday stemming from a string of burglaries and thefts in the Ashland area in October 2020. Gilliam and an accomplice, 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez, were indicted with a 9 count criminal information. Lomprez was sentenced to 36 months of alternative probation in January 2021 for his role.

Gilliam was simultaneously indicted in Sangamon County Court in October 2020 for residential burglary, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Gilliam was re-arrested by the Springfield Police and members of the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit busted a flop house in the 1100 block of North 19th Street in Springfield in April.

On July 12th, Gilliam pled guilty to one count of residential burglary and one count of possession of a controlled substance in Sangamon County Court. Judge Raylene Grischow sentenced Gilliam to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and up to 1 year of Mandatory Supervised Release. He was given credit for time served in the Sangamon County Jail.

On Monday, Gilliam pled guilty to one count of burglary in Cass County Court and had 8 other charges dropped per the plea. Judge Timothy J. Wessel sentenced Gilliam to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections to run concurrent with his Sangamon County sentence, along with a $200 county fine, plus fees and court costs. Gilliam was also ordered to pay $11,190 in restitution to the victims in his case.