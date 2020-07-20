Gimenez Joins Memorial Physician Services-Jacksonville

Parents looking for a doctor for their child have a new option in Jacksonville. Dr. Johana Gimenez has begun her practice at Memorial Physician Services-Jacksonville as a pediatrician. Gimenez previously served as pediatric resident physician at Flushing Hospital Medical Center in Flushing, New York, since July 2017. She has moved to the Jacksonville area to begin her practice. Gimenez is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. She also has a beginner’s knowledge of American Sign Language.

She earned her medical degree from Carabobo University in Valencia, Venezuela, in 2012 and completed her pediatric residency at Flushing Hospital Medical Center in 2020. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and has a child nutrition and cooking certification from Stanford University.

She joins an office with 8 other physicians at Memorial Physician Services-Jacksonville. To set up an appoint with Dr. Gimenez, call 243-0300.