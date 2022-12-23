Girard Bowling Alley Burns in Five-Alarm Fire

A five-alarm fire in northern Macoupin County saw a Girard building burn to the ground last night.

Initial reports of a fire at the former Girard Bowling Alley/Pickadillys located in the 700 block of North 3rd Street came in shortly after 6:30PM. According to initial reports, fire was seen inside the building and flames were showing on the building.

Approximately 5 minutes later, Virden and Carlinville Fire was radioed for mutual aid. Firefighters fought the blaze in 35 below zero wind chill conditions as flames consumed the building. The neighboring Dollar General was opened for firefighters to come in and warm themselves in frigid temperatures. Can-Am and CSC Motor Company also housed some firefighters throughout the night as a warming center.

Macoupin County Joint Dispatch was notified at 7:30 that all subjects were out of the building. The Farmersville-Waggoner Volunteer Fire Department joined in the firefight as mutual aid at 7:45PM, with Northwestern radioed for additional manpower only shortly after 8:45PM.

After 5 hours, the fire was extinguished at approximately 11:30. The building has been deemed a total loss. Firefighters were able to save the neighboring Dollar General, as the siding was reported to be melting from the heat. No further information has been made available.