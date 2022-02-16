Girard County Market Sells Winning $2 Million Powerball Ticket

Jason James (left), store director at County Market in Girard, takes a celebratory photo with a few of his staff after selling a $2 million winning Powerball ticket.

A Northern Macoupin County store is awaiting a lucky resident to come forward and claim a major prize.

The Illinois Lottery announced today that a $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at County Market in Girard. The ticket matched all five numbers on the Saturday, February 12th drawing, 8-10-21-41-62, to win the prize.

Girard County Market Store Director Jason James told Illinois Lotto that they are awaiting to see who out of the town’s some 2,500 people will come forward to claim the prize.

Retailers who sell winning tickets also have good reasons to celebrate as these wins bring their business a cash selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount. For County Market, that means a bonus of $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Winners should visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning to learn how to claim their prize. Powerball is played every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday with the next prize draw taking place tonight at 9:59PM.