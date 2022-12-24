Girard Fire Department Battles Second Fire In As Many Days in Frigid Temps

The Girard Volunteer Fire Department battled its second major fire in as many days.

The first page out came to Macoupin County Central Dispatch at just before 3PM for a chimney fire at a residence in Girard. Smoke was reported to be showing from the eaves.

Upon arrival, the Girard Fire Department immediately paged out for mutual aid from the Virden Fire Department At 3:35, the Carlinville Fire Department was paged for mutual aid with manpower, a pumper, and a tanker. The Northwestern Fire Protection District was called out for a water tender and Prairie Land EMS for two residents of the home who had possible smoke inhalation.

Auburn, Medora, Farmersville, and Greenfield Fire also were summoned for water tenders and manpower. The Prairieland Ambulance shed provided a warming center for firefighters on the scene during the fire fight.

Girard Fire was eventually able to leave the scene at 10PM. No further information on the location of the fire or total damage has been given.